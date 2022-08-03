Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Update

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 294.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMMPF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.23.

KMMPF stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

