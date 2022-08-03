KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95, Fidelity Earnings reports. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,843. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

