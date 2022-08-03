Klabin S.A. (KLBAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1339 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Klabin Price Performance

Shares of Klabin stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. Klabin has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

About Klabin

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

