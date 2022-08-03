Klabin S.A. (KLBAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1339 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Klabin Price Performance
Shares of Klabin stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. Klabin has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $11.04.
About Klabin
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Klabin (KLBAY)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.