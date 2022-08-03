Kleros Price Hits $0.0334 (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Kleros has a market capitalization of $21.10 million and $1.30 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 630,980,856 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.