Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 4,151 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

VZ opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.