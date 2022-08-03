Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Short Interest Update

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 239,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Know Labs Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KNWN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 74,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,392. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Know Labs has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Know Labs will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

