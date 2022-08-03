Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 187.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kohl’s by 172.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 40.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Kohl’s stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

