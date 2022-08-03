Kommunitas Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Kommunitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kommunitas has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $322,011.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00629578 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00018060 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035277 BTC.
About Kommunitas
Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.
Kommunitas Coin Trading
