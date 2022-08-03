Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 11,658 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 101.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $38.73. 125,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,099,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

