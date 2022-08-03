Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 25,787 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the fourth quarter worth $1,911,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 57.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 51,764 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth $1,236,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 189.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 82.2% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 66,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance

NYSE:SKM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. 155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,783. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.