Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $29.88 Million Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 4.8% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 13.78% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $29,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 70,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 184,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 162,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $41.02. 15,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,787. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.