Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $697,000 Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.06% of Malibu Boats worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $7,638,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Malibu Boats by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

MBUU traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $86.65.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.