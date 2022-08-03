Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,535,045. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,674,824. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $274.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

