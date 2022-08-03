Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 2,408 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of MDYV traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 661,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $73.22.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
