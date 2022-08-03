Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 6,132 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 101,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 49,715 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,606,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Macerich Stock Up 2.3 %

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

MAC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 25,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,122. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.97. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Macerich Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

