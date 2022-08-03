Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. 1,341,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,576. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,794,000 after acquiring an additional 118,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,464 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,666,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,773,000 after acquiring an additional 237,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after acquiring an additional 844,409 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

