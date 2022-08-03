Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.84-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$260-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.84-$1.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 427,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,951,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after buying an additional 32,792 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 93,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.