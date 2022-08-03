Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.35

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 501208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.
