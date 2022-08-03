KUN (KUN) Achieves Market Cap of $7,021.55

KUN (KUN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One KUN coin can currently be bought for about $3.51 or 0.00015222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a market capitalization of $7,021.55 and $1,997.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00626369 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016803 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035359 BTC.
About KUN
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io.
KUN Coin Trading
