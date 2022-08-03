L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Lifted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Shares of LHX opened at $243.97 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

