Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,500 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 1,370,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 241.4 days.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LIFZF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. 1,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $41.25.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIFZF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.