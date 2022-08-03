Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $112.74 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.19, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.37.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,645,593.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,260,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,645,593.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $21,260,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $3,043,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,376.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 616,434 shares of company stock worth $62,540,295. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.09.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

