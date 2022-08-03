Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,206 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

