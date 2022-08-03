Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys 636 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,736 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 32,310 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 191,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.