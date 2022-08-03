Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LRE opened at GBX 440 ($5.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 398.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 428.36. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.20) and a one year high of GBX 686.50 ($8.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($61,198.14).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.43) to GBX 550 ($6.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.60) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.91) to GBX 487 ($5.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.58) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 574.43 ($7.04).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

