Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 155,836 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 141,595 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

