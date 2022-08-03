Landec (LNDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Landec to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,533,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after buying an additional 387,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,329,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after buying an additional 72,064 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Landec by 61.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Landec by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 469.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Landec Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Landec in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

