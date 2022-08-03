Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Landos Biopharma Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of LABP stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.13. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $16.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

