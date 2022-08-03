Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issues Earnings Results

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $5,455,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,041,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $865,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,997.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $5,455,836.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,041,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 248,954 shares of company stock worth $12,209,276. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 377,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 134,483 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 253,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 98.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

