Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issues Earnings Results

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance
NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 1.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 377,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 134,483 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 253,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 98.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
Featured Articles
