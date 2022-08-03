Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in McDonald’s by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Shares of MCD opened at $261.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

