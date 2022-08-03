Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 180.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 384,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,106,000 after buying an additional 247,478 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,216,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 41,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

SPHB opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.96. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $83.16.

