Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $240.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

