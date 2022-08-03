Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives $326.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LGGNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 329 ($4.03) to GBX 298 ($3.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.