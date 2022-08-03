Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 784.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

