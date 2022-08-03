Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos updated its FY22 guidance to $6.10-6.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.10-$6.50 EPS.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

