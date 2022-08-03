Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.19 billion. Leidos also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.10-$6.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,143. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.86. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Leidos by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

