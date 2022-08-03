Lendingblock Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (LND)

Lendingblock (LND) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a market cap of $917,376.84 and approximately $10,709.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lendingblock has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,370.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004410 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00127058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032197 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 953,500,347 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com.

Lendingblock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.