Leslie’s (LESL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $25.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Leslie’s by 61.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 220,478 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Leslie’s by 15.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,828,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,114,000 after purchasing an additional 498,247 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

