LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LGIH. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

LGI Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

LGIH stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.73. 333,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $165.91.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.67. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

