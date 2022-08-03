Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $207.12

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.12 and traded as low as $204.18. Li Ning shares last traded at $207.78, with a volume of 15,695 shares traded.

Li Ning Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.92.

Li Ning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.6896 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

