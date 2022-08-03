Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Stock Position Cut by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 126,507 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 265,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 214,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 80,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASG opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

