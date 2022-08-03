Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $289.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00618460 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00035088 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

