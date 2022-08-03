Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.27-$6.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14. Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.27-$6.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.73.

LSI traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.10. The company had a trading volume of 786,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,122. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.06. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after buying an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,349 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

