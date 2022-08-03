Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.27-$6.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Life Storage also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.62-$1.66 EPS.

Life Storage Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LSI traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.10. 786,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,122. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.83 and a 200 day moving average of $126.08.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 126.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

