LifePro Asset Management Acquires 338 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LifePro Asset Management raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.03. 314,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,767. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $122.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $98.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

