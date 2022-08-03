LifePro Asset Management Has $632,000 Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQGet Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management owned 0.47% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDHQ. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 217,511 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IDHQ traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $32.93.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

