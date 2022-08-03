LifePro Asset Management Has $727,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,141. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

