LifePro Asset Management Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,349. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35.

