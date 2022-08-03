LifePro Asset Management Invests $354,000 in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. LifePro Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCTR. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,626,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 194,883 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,503 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 841,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 103,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,329,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,528. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

