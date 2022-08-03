LifePro Asset Management Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of CIBR traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. 12,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,354. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
